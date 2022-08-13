SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport School of Allied Health Professions had a lot to celebrate Saturday.
Some students received their bachelors and masters degrees at Saturday's graduation held at the Shreveport Convention Center.
"It was really interesting to see how healthcare is constantly changing, even education, and how we were able to still be prepared to take care of patients in the future with these changes," Char’tarian Wilson, Masters Graduate of Physician Assistants Studies said. "In my family, you know, we don’t have a lot of medical professionals. There’s not a lot of African-American and black providers out there. To hopefully to open those doors for other people like me, to be able to get in his field, and take care of people."
Students and faculty discussed the impact the graduates will have in the healthcare community and the challenges those students had to overcome over the past few years.
"They‘ve overcome so much to get here, their first year was not what we expected, they were virtual," Sharon Dunn, Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions at LSU Shreveport said. "But, they all stayed on time, they’re graduating on time, very much ready to be flexible, creative and thoughtful in their approach. Couldn’t be more proud."