SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport will be shutting down its vaccine station at the fairgrounds because of the opening of the State Fair of Louisiana later this month.
The fairgrounds site opened first for seniors in January.
The LSUHS North Campus location will now be open to the public Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Eligibility extends to include all individuals 16 years of age and up. Minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present in person in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 16 and 17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer or Moderna.
While pre-registration is encouraged, it is not required to receive the vaccine. To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website at www.lsuhs.edu.
- LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (Former Chevyland dealership) 2627 Linwood Ave., Monday - Friday, April 26 – April 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson Dr.
- NO VACCINE CLINICS
This location is closed until further notice due to the arrival of the Louisiana State Fair. A vaccination booth will be available at the State Fair on Saturday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kingdom Life Church, 3089 Highway 71, Campti, Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Horseshoe Casino Parking Lot, 711 Horseshoe Boulevard, Bossier City, Friday, April 30, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Williams Memorial CME Temple, 1501 Peabody Street, Shreveport, Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lane Chapel CME, 1007 Norma Street, Shreveport, Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral, 4725 Greenwood Rd., Shreveport, Saturday, May 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
All locations will be administering the Pfizer vaccine