SHREVEPORT, La. – On Thursday, March 16, the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine student organization, Geaux Bald, will host its annual fundraiser, Shave Day, which supports pediatric cancer research.
Shave Day inspires students, faculty and community members to shave, or cut, their hair to raise money for pediatric cancer research. This year, 3 Shreveport Mudbugs members will be participating in the event and getting their heads shaved.
In previous years, Geaux Bald has raised over $50,000 at a single event making it a fundraising leader among chapters across the US. The competitive spirit between medical school classes helps LSU Health Shreveport continue to achieve significant funding for pediatric cancer year after year.