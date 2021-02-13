Weather Alert

...Winter Weather threat to ramp up late Saturday night... .A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before the worst of the storm arrives on Monday, there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing rain across the region early Sunday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth to a quarter of an inch. Some areas along and north of I-30 may see snow accumulations of greater than 6 inches. Heaviest snowfall rates will likely occur on Monday with the passing of the main system. * WHERE...Area-wide across the Four-States region. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will quickly deteriorate as snow and freezing rain begin to fall. Roads may become closed, and significant delays in travel time will be likely with any additional road closures and accidents. Power outages will be likely as ice begins to accumulate on lines and overhanging tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&