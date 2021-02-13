Weather Alert

...Winter Weather threat to ramp up late Saturday night... .A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before the worst of the storm arrives on Monday, there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing rain across the region early Sunday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, sleet accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight Sunday night to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible due to snow, sleet, and ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Protect outdoor pets. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&