SHREVEPORT, La. - The class of 2024, at LSU Health Shreveport held its white coat ceremony on Saturday, March 5.
The ceremony was held at The Strand theatre in Shreveport and is considered a milestone for medical students in their second year.
The white coat symbolizes the transition from classroom to clinical learning.
In addition to the white coat presentations, select recipients were inducted into the gold humanism honor society.
"We prep our students to go anywhere they want, but we give them a solid foundation," Debbie Chandler, Associate Dean of Student Affiars at LSU Health Shreveport Center. "We have a very good successful rate of student matching wherever they want to go."