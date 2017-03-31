Puberty can be a confusing time, but learning about it doesn't have to be thanks to an upcoming workshop happening in Shreveport.
LSU Health Shreveport’s chapter of the American Medical Women’s Association will offer “Girls Only: A Workshop on Growing Up” for girls ages 9-12.
Cynthia Noguera and Amanda Hardy, medical students with LSUHSC, stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss the upcoming event.
Puberty is when a child's body begins to develop and change as they become an adult. The free workshop will teach girls about the upcoming stages of development.
There will also be a workshop for the parents and guardians to learn more about puberty and how to talk to their daughters about it.
The workshop is set for Saturday, April 8 from8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants can check-in at Biomedical Research Institute Atrium of LSU Health.
Click here for more information or to register your child.