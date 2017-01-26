Ever wonder if you have what it takes to be a medical professional?

A chance to experience what it is like to be a doctor is on the way. LSU Health Shreveport will open its doors to the community during their Mini Med School, 

 Executive Director of Public Affairs & Communication Lisa Babin stopped by KTBS 3 News to discuss the four-week program. 

The program will cover several health topics and offer participants hands-on activities and demonstrations that doctors and other healthcare professionals receive during training.

Sessions will run Tuesday evenings from February 28th to March 21st. 

The cost of Mini Med School is $40 for first-time participants, which includes a white lab coat and all four sessions. The fee for returning Mini Med alums is $20. Registration is open through Feb. 21.  

Click here to register for Mini Med School.  For more information, contact Angela Cason at acaso1@lsuhsc.edu.

