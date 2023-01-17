SHREVEPORT, La. – A leading virologist and COVID researcher at LSU Health Shreveport is urging people to get the bivalent COVID booster shot as soon as possible.
Mardi Gras events have historically been super spreaders of the virus, and health officials say this year could be especially problematic if people are not vaccinated.
There’s a new COVID variant, XBB.1.5, that is spreading across the U.S., and the World Health Organization says it is more contagious than what's been seen so far. It is also likely responsible for half of the cases occurring right now in the United States.
“It’s important not to trivialize this virus. We’re all back to living as we did before, and I think the best tool we have in our arsenal is to stay current on the vaccine doses,” said Kamil. “If you haven’t had COVID in six months, and you haven’t had a booster in six months, I would go get a booster shot as soon as you can.”
Kamil says that booster is not guaranteed to keep people from getting COVID, but it will reduce the chance of developing a serious case.
People planning to attend large Mardi Gras gatherings should also get the booster at least two weeks before the event, he said, since it takes that long for the body to produce the necessary antibodies for full protection.