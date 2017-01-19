Louisiana State University plans to have a new live tiger mascot on campus in August, replacing one that died in October following months of treatment for a rare form of cancer.
A statement Thursday from the university says Dr. David Baker, of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, is still searching for a young, male tiger to replace Mike VI.
Renovations on the campus' tiger habitat are scheduled to start in April and be completed in August.
LSU says the new tiger will remain in its yard on game days and, unlike its predecessors, won't be taken into Tiger Stadium for football games.
The school also says it hopes to have its campus habitat accredited as a tiger sanctuary.