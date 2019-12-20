BOSSIER CITY, La. - It looks like 2020 will be a year to remember at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
Officials announced a major college basketball matchup will be held at the venue.
In making the announcement Friday, Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker said we'll see LSU and La. Tech go head-to-head in men's basketball on Nov. 24.
Officials said there is the potential for regional or national TV coverage.
The competition was organized by CenturyLink Center, the City of Bossier, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Russ Potts Productions, Inc.