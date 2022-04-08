NEW ORLEANS - By the time symptoms of Alzheimer’s show up, changes in the brain have likely been happening for decades, and many scientists have concluded that treatment is too late to be helpful. But what if the clear, colorless fluid surrounding the brain could foretell your risk, acting as a red flag for the disease and a potential target for future drugs?
A team at LSU Health New Orleans has identified an inflammation-causing compound in cerebrospinal fluid that could act as an early identifier of Alzheimer’s, which is expected to affect 110,000 people in Louisiana by 2025.
Among patients with varying degrees of memory problems who participated in a study published last week in the journal Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology, those with higher levels of the compound also had higher levels of cognitive problems. Study author Dr. Nicolas Bazan, a neuroscientist at LSU Health New Orleans, hopes to use that information to help define the true onset of Alzheimer’s.
Read more on the study from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.