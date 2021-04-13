LSU medical school chancellor suspended, The Advocate reports

LSU is expected to release a statement about its decision later Tuesday.
The newspaper reports filings with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday alleged that an LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport administrator spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students. The filings also alleged that the medical school’s head of admissions required female students to write book reports on pornographic stories.
Both of the accused administrators were close to Ghali and retired soon after the allegations were made.
But one of the professors, according to the newspaper, whom the students sought out for help was demoted and became the target of an official investigation as retribution, according to the EEOC complaints. Two others alleged that promotions were denied because they helped students and supported faculty members who tried to bring up sexual harassment matters.
Ghali released a statement saying "I am proud of our tremendously qualified team that reflects the diversity of the students we serve. We have consistently elevated female voices to positions of power across our campus, and I continue to believe our model should serve as an example for the rest of the LSU system."
"Yesterday, members of the media reported alleged claims against LSU Health Shreveport. On April 7, I received written notice the Title IX review of these same allegations was complete. The investigation did not find sufficient evidence to support any Title IX concern," Ghali said.
He continued by saying "LSU Health Shreveport, under my guidance, will always lead by example and operate at the highest standards. Restoring trust in Louisiana's flagship university system should be a priority for every leader. I am confident in a positive outcome of any subsequent review. Still, considering the current system-wide controversy at LSU, I agreed to take a temporary administrative leave of absence during this review and return to campus upon its completion."
"I am proud of what we have built together, and I look forward to leading this great family of professionals and students for years to come," Ghali said.
Lisa Babin, head of communications for the medical school in Shreveport, said in a statement released late Monday about the EEOC filings: “The institution has investigated every complaint to date and taken appropriate actions. LSU Health Shreveport stands ready to defend itself against these latest allegations. Recent sex-based discrimination issues were raised as part of Chancellor G. E. Ghali’s employee assessment which LSU immediately submitted to its Office of Title IX. On April 7, 2021, Chancellor Ghali received written notice that the Title IX review had been completed and there was not sufficient evidence to raise a Title IX concern.”
