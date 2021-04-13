LSU medical school chancellor suspended

Both of the accused administrators were close to Ghali and retired soon after the allegations were made.
But one of the professors whom the students sought out for help was demoted and became the target of an official investigation as retribution, according to the EEOC complaints, the newspaper reports. Two others alleged that promotions were denied because they helped students and supported faculty members who tried to bring up sexual harassment matters.
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan released a statement Tuesday on Ghali' suspension.
“We have been made aware of several EEOC allegations against LSU Health Shreveport. In light of this, we believe the right thing to do is to place Chancellor Ghali on administrative leave until a thorough review is conducted."
During Ghali's absence, Galligan said, "David Lewis, Dean of School of Medicine, Professor and Chairman of Obstetrics & Gynecology, will serve as acting chancellor. I am grateful for his willingness to lead through this period."
"I understand that this is a stressful and challenging situation, but I am confident in your ability to continue your great work under these circumstances. Thank you for your exceptional contributions to your students, your research, and all the communities you serve,” Galligan said
Ghali said in a statement Tuesday, "I am proud of our tremendously qualified team that reflects the diversity of the students we serve. We have consistently elevated female voices to positions of power across our campus, and I continue to believe our model should serve as an example for the rest of the LSU system."
"Yesterday, members of the media reported alleged claims against LSU Health Shreveport. On April 7, I received written notice the Title IX review of these same allegations was complete. The investigation did not find sufficient evidence to support any Title IX concern," Ghali said.
He continued by saying "LSU Health Shreveport, under my guidance, will always lead by example and operate at the highest standards. Restoring trust in Louisiana's flagship university system should be a priority for every leader. I am confident in a positive outcome of any subsequent review. Still, considering the current system-wide controversy at LSU, I agreed to take a temporary administrative leave of absence during this review and return to campus upon its completion."
"I am proud of what we have built together, and I look forward to leading this great family of professionals and students for years to come," Ghali said.
“In looking at the situation at Louisiana State University (LSU) Medical School in Shreveport, the LSU Baton Rouge System first tried to bring sexual harassment charges against the Shreveport Medical School, namely the Chancellor, Dr. Ghali E. Ghali. The investigation led to Dr. Ghali being cleared of all charges, but now they have come against the school with other accusations.
State Sen. Greg Tarver of Shreveport said in a statement it's apparent that the LSU System is attempting to take the heat off of LSU Baton Rouge by casting a shadow on the LSU Medical School in Shreveport for the sole benefit of LSU Baton Rouge.
"LSU Baton Rouge has never had any love for LSU Medical School in Shreveport. They act as if they care about us in Shreveport but they look at us very differently. In over twenty-eight years of serving in the State Senate, LSU Baton Rouge has never genuinely cared for North Louisiana. Right now their only concern is self-protection because the LSU System has not yet begun to touch the surface of the issues surrounding the school in Baton Rouge, Tarver said.
Lisa Babin, head of communications for the medical school in Shreveport, said in a statement released late Monday about the EEOC filings: “The institution has investigated every complaint to date and taken appropriate actions. LSU Health Shreveport stands ready to defend itself against these latest allegations. Recent sex-based discrimination issues were raised as part of Chancellor G. E. Ghali’s employee assessment which LSU immediately submitted to its Office of Title IX. On April 7, 2021, Chancellor Ghali received written notice that the Title IX review had been completed and there was not sufficient evidence to raise a Title IX concern.”