BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU says that, of students who have shared their COVID-19 status with the university, an overwhelming majority are at least partially vaccinated.
School spokesman Ernie Ballard said 15,354 had reported their status ahead of classes beginning Monday, and that 12,967, were either partially or fully vaccinated. LSU also said that wastewater treatment monitoring found either no trace or very low amounts of the virus.
Ballard also said 6,860 students living on campus have completed their "entry protocol" and that 75% were vaccinated to some degree. About 905 of fraternity and sorority members were vaccinated, the school said.
LSU President William F. Tate IV said this month that students who have not received at last one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be tested monthly for signs of the illness.
The school's coronavirus entry guidelines this semester require all students to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result no more than five days before arriving on campus, proof of vaccination or proof that a student tested positive for COVID no more than 90 days prior to showing up on campus.