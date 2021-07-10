BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU offered the 14-year-old Louisiana native who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee a scholarship Saturday.
Zaila Avant-garde won the competition Thursday night. She had to spell the word "Murraya" which is a word for a type of tree. The winning prize is $50,000 in cash, along with a trophy.
Avant-garde is from Harvey.
Saturday, new LSU President William Tate posted on social media he was offering her a scholarship to attend LSU in a few years.
The winning title makes Avant-garde the first winner from Louisiana in the history of the competition, and the first African-American to ever win. According to AP News, the only other previous Black winner was Jody-Anne Maxwell in 1998, but was from Jamaica.
And 'National Spelling Bee Champion' isn't her only title; she also holds three world records for dribbling multiple basketballs simultaneously.
In the future, she hopes to attend Harvard, work for NASA, play in the WNBA and possibly coach in the NBA.