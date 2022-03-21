BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU is in the market for a provost, eight months after the university's new president removed the previous one.
A 17-member search committee, headed by Boyd Professor of Chemistry Graça Vicente, will soon begin interviewing selected candidates and determining which ones to bring in for campus visits.
In his first week at the university last July, LSU President William F. Tate IV removed Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie from her role as provost and promoted Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Support Services Matt Lee to hold the spot on an interim basis.
Haynie, who joined the LSU Department of Political Science in 1990 to study judicial politics, had been in charge of academics and curricula as provost since 2018. At the time, Tate thanked Haynie for her work during the pandemic and told faculty and staff that setting out in a new direction sometimes requires a "fresh start in certain areas."
"It is not meant to imply that things aren't going well," wrote Tate, who was provost at the University of South Carolina prior to his appointment at LSU.
