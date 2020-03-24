BATON ROUGE, La. - Due to the ongoing public health emergency of COVID-19, the Interim President of Louisiana State University, Thomas C. Galligan, Jr., announced to the student body that the university is postponing May commencement ceremonies.
This commencement includes the Veterinary School and Law Center ceremonies.
"The safety and well-being of everyone in our LSU community is our highest priority and with that guiding principle, we knew that we could not put anyone in harm’s way by holding our commencement ceremonies as planned. It was an extremely hard decision to make, but it’s the right one," said LSU Interim President Galligan.
The university has promised graduating students the opportunity to participate in a future commencement ceremony.