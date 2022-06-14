SHREVEPORT, La. - Some very big ideas were floated Tuesday concerning LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center by LSU President William Tate.
Tate said these are not proposals, but ideas. The main one being what's called the "co-location" of LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center. LSU-S would basically be connected to the Health Science Center by moving across the street on Kings Highway. He even brought artist renderings of the potential changes.
Another idea touched moving the School of Allied Health to the LSU-S campus.
"The key to all of our conversations are what can we do to be distinctive in the research and academic enterprise that will draw more students into school and give them greater opportunities when they get done. That is what we are trying to talk to the community about, get insight and help everybody understand we're going to have to do things a little differently if we're going to be successful," Tate said.
"There are opportunities to engage the community. One example would be, what would happen if you built a research building at the medical center and then began working with the Shreveport campus, Centenary and other schools to help foster interrelationships in those research environments. Another is moving Allied Health potentially to the LSU-S campus," said Tate.
Tate also told the Rotary Club that there's a decline in people enrolling in higher education in Louisiana and when you combine that with the population shrinking in Shreveport something "bold and distinctive" has to be done to attract people and to keep from "falling off the cliff."