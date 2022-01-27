BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU professor is probing the mysteries of suicide — specifically why so many people have active thoughts of killing themselves but don't act on them.
“Suicidal thoughts happen in too great a frequency to be really great predictors of suicidal behavior,” said Raymond Tucker, an assistant professor of psychology at LSU.
At least 15 million people in this country seriously considered killing themselves in 2020, according to the latest data. Yet far fewer Americans each year attempt suicide — 2 million — and even fewer succeed — 47,500.
Close to half of those experiencing suicidal thoughts, about 7 million, are 25 years old or younger.
