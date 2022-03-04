BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis alleged in federal court filings Thursday that LSU associate head football coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson showed her his genitals several years ago and kissed another female employee in the LSU athletic department without her consent.
Lewis added the allegations to an ongoing lawsuit that she filed last year against LSU, which terminated her employment in January. Lewis has used the allegations against Wilson in an attempt to bolster her case that LSU officials retaliated against her for attempting to report sexual harassment.
This is the first time that Lewis has publicly revealed the allegations against Wilson, though she previously also said she reported that former LSU football coach Les Miles had sexually harassed students. Wilson is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Wilson returned to LSU late last year after leaving in 2015 to become the head football coach at UT-San Antonio. He also was head coach at McNeese State before his return to LSU.
