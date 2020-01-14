SHREVEPORT, La – Louisiana State University – Shreveport is predicting high student enrollment forecasts for 2020. There are multiple renovations set for completion within the year which will contribute to the enrollment increases, according to Chancellor Larry Davis.
"This fall, we went over 8,500 students. Chancellor Larry Davis said. “We had over 2,000 who graduated in December."
LSU-S says the increase in Pell Grant recipients is another positive sign and indicator of higher enrollment for both traditional and online students.