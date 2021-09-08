LSU students

Students walk past Tiger Stadium Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021, hours after it was announced that everyone 12 years of age and older attending an LSU football game this season would have to present proof of vaccination against coronavirus or a negative PCR test taken within 72 prior to entry. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)

STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU students have just a couple more days to comply with the school's pandemic protocol or risk disenrollment.

In a text message to students who had yet to comply, the university said the deadline is Friday.

"If you do not comply," the message continued, "you will be unenrolled from the university."

The message gave students the following five options to meet LSU requirements:

Show proof of COVID vaccination

Show proof of negative COVID test from within the past five days

Show proof of positive COVID test from within the past 90 days

Formally opt out and get tested on a regular basis

I do not plan to comply

As of Sept. 3, LSU reported that 68% of its 32,000 students have COVID immunizations.

Report a typo on this article
1
3
1
0
5

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments