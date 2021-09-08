BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU students have just a couple more days to comply with the school's pandemic protocol or risk disenrollment.
In a text message to students who had yet to comply, the university said the deadline is Friday.
"If you do not comply," the message continued, "you will be unenrolled from the university."
The message gave students the following five options to meet LSU requirements:
Show proof of COVID vaccination
Show proof of negative COVID test from within the past five days
Show proof of positive COVID test from within the past 90 days
Formally opt out and get tested on a regular basis
I do not plan to comply
As of Sept. 3, LSU reported that 68% of its 32,000 students have COVID immunizations.