SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport is hoping to be selected for a clinical trial that could prevent death among trauma victims who have lost considerable amounts of blood.
Kcentra is already approved by the FDA for use in reversing the effects of medications used to thin blood. This clinical trial would expand its usage to include anyone who has lost considerable blood and could benefit from a blood-clotting drug.
“The standard treatment of injured patients who are bleeding involves the transfusion of different types of blood products, as well as the use of medications to help the blood clot better, along with surgery to stop the bleeding. But even with these treatments up to 30% of patients suffering from a serious traumatic injury die,” said Dr. Navdeep Samra. “Finding a way to improve that survival rate is our highest priority.”
For LSU Health to be considered as one of 120 trauma centers to participate in the trial, it must first ask for community input and show evidence of community support. Because so many of the patients who would qualify are unconscious or too sick to give consent in the trauma unit, candidates would automatically be enrolled unless they are wearing an opt-out bracelet.
LSU Health is conducting two community forums via Zoom to answer questions. The first forum will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m., and the second at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For more information on the study, individuals can visit the TAP trial website.
Click here to find more information and the links to join the virtual community forums that anyone can attend.