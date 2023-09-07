BATON ROUGE, La._ LSU's Board of Supervisors is poised to approve a price hike for season tickets to watch the women's basketball team in wake of the Tigers' national title run. The board will also vote on a price increase for LSU football tickets that will be contingent on possible SEC scheduling shake-ups after the 2024 season.
The board's Friday agenda includes a vote to wave through increased fees for the women's basketball team starting with the 2024 season. Depending on seat location, season ticket prices will increase anywhere from $25 to $75. That effectively amounts to a game-to-game price increase of $1.47 to $4.41, according to board documents.
LSU Athletics tells the board it anticipates the change to bring a $320,000 increase in revenue based on current ticket trends.
Read more from our partners at WBRZ here.