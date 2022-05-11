BATON ROUGE, La. - With the spring semester coming to a close, LSU updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the summer session on Tuesday.
Beginning Saturday, the daily symptom tracker will be discontinued and members of the LSU community will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.
Students, faculty, and staff are still required to report positive cases of COVID-19, according to LSU.
A new reporting tool has been added to the MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.
COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center, along with COVID testing for students.
