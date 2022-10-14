Shreveport, LA_ Louisiana State University Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark has announced his pending retirement.
“Being the Chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” said Chancellor Larry Clark.
“It has been a joy to closely work in team with University faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence and achieve great impact for our students and this region. Our students are top-notch, and the faculty and staff consistently exceed my expectations. I have full confidence in the future of LSU Shreveport.”
Clark returned to LSUS as Chancellor in 2014 after having served as a faculty member and Dean of the School of Business from the early 80s through the mid-90s.
Larry Clark announced that he will retire as Chancellor on June 30, 2023.
A national search for a new Chancellor will begin this fall.