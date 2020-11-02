BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU student and fraternity member at Phi Kappa Psi was arrested Monday after an investigation into allegations of a hazing incident that sent another student to the hospital.
An LSU spokesperson said Terry Pat Reynolds II, 21, of Baton Rouge was booked for criminal hazing. It comes more than a week after the fraternity was suspended over the incident.
Reynolds was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The university has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth.