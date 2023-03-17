SHREVEPORT, La. - Today was "Match Day" at LSU Health Shreveport. It is the day when fourth year medical students find out where they are going for their residency program.
Ninety-eight percent of LSU medical students matched with programs, many across the country, but one-third of them opted to remain in Shreveport to finish their studies.
In addition to keeping one-third of their students for their residency program, LSU will be gaining students from across the country. They filled all 193 of their residency slots.