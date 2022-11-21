LSU team studies traffic amid spike in fatal crashes

BATON ROUGE, La. - After one of the deadliest years on Louisiana roads, an LSU research team is using artificial intelligence to research driver behavior that leads to crashes.
The LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, or CARTS, has received a $950,000 grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to create an AI engine.
Based on the AI engine, researchers under LSU computer scientist and LSU Department of Environmental Science professor Supratik Mukhopadhyay, will analyze videos to identify high-risk traffic situations around commercial vehicles.
Helmut Schneider, CARTS executive director and lead principal investigator on the project, said the information generated will include data recorded by cameras as commercial vehicles pass them.
