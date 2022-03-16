BATON ROUGE, La. – The governors of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas released a joint announcement last week that the three states have entered into a bipartisan partnership “to establish a regional hub for development, production and use of clean hydrogen as fuel and manufacturing feedstock.”
The agreement signifies the states’ intention to compete as a unit for funding from the Department of Energy (DOE) established in the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act. The act directs the DOE to fund regional clean hydrogen hubs – defined as a network of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure located in close proximity.
“The state of Louisiana, as well as our partner states in this effort, have a long history of producing and transporting fuels and feedstocks in liquid and gas forms, as well as significant population of industrial end users with potential to make use of hydrogen as fuel or as part of manufacturing processes,” Edwards said. “This is an extension of Louisiana’s ongoing efforts in diversifying the makeup of our energy sources and ensuring an economically and environmentally balanced approach to cleaner use of traditional fuels and transition to new potential energy sources.”
Key to this relationship is the collaboration of the states’ top research universities which are joining with industry, state and local government, non-governmental organizations, community stakeholders and others to support the research, workforce development and execution of the hydrogen initiative.
“As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU plays a key part in the hydrogen hub initiative as our faculty provide technical expertise, cutting-edge research and new ideas as well as training the next generation of professionals who will continue to shape the future of energy,” said LSU Vice President of Research & Economic Development Samuel J. Bentley.
As the state’s experts in subsurface, geological and geophysical analysis, LSU and Louisiana Geological Survey have received $1 million in funding from the state legislature to begin a state-wide carbon sequestration study. Researchers are identifying and mapping subsurface geology, carbon dioxide point sources, well density and major pipeline infrastructure throughout the state, which will provide industry with unprecedented science-based insight for potential carbon capture, use and storage projects.
“In addition, LSU will lead a group of Louisiana research universities, which include University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Xavier University of Louisiana and Southern University and A&M College, for the hydrogen hub initiative. We look forward to supporting the state in this exciting opportunity,” Bentley said.