BATON ROUGE, La – LSU is using more than $9.4 million it receives in federal COVID-19 relief funds to directly support thousands of students who have been impacted by the pandemic. The funds are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, or HEERF II, monies provided to the university.
This week, LSU began notifying the first group of eligible students regarding their grant amounts and will continue throughout the next several weeks. Notifications are expected to be complete by mid-May.
The first notifications went to 3,766 of LSU’s students with the most demonstrated financial need who applied for COVID-19 relief and are enrolled for the spring 2021 semester. The recipients include undergraduates, graduate students, law, and veterinary medicine students. LSU will continue to review applications and disperse the remaining funds until funding is exhausted.
As part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021, HEERF II provides colleges with funds to help their students address the unexpected expenses associated with the pandemic. Students can use the funds to cover tuition, food, housing, health care, childcare, or other costs of college attendance or emergency costs brought on by COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Education requires institutions to prioritize students with exceptional need. The amounts awarded to LSU students were determined by the number of applicants, the total amount requested by each applicant, and the number of students who demonstrated financial need as determined by the FAFSA. The maximum award amount for any one student is $1,200. Other criteria set by the U.S. Department of Education were that international, undocumented and DACA students were not eligible for these funds.
These financial awards are considered grants and do not have to be repaid.
For more information, please visit the Coronavirus Relief page on the LSU Financial Aid & Scholarships website. LSU students with questions about their financial awards should contact the LSU Financial Aid & Scholarships office at financialaid@lsu.edu.