BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU will continue to require students, faculty and staff to wear masks on campus for the rest of the semester even after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mandate for most people Tuesday.
"We are pleased with the results we’ve seen this semester with vaccinations, wastewater testing and other protocols and feel it’s best to finish out the semester with those in place," university spokesman Ernie Ballard said on Twitter.
Ballard said LSU will reassess whether masks are necessary for the spring semester. The state's COVID roadmap website will have the latest updates on the university's policies.