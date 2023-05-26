WASHINGTON — The LSU Women’s Basketball team celebrated its national championship at the White House Friday.
The celebration started at 1 p.m.
President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris, and head coach Kim Mulkey briefly spoke.
"I want to congratulate you. I assume I'll be seeing you next year and next year," President Biden said.
While President Biden was speaking, LSU forward Sa'myah Smith fainted. The ceremony was put on hold while Smith received medical attention.
Mulkey said Smith was “fine, a little embarrassed.”
On Thursday, the Tigers visited the Louisiana Congressional Delegation at the U.S. Capitol.
LSU won the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament after defeating Iowa 102-85 in April. LSU's point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women's title game.
