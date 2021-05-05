SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four LSU Health Sciences employees went public Wednesday with their complaints about gender-based discrimination and retaliation aimed at Medical School chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali.
The four have filed Equal Employment Opportunity complaints against Ghali after they said their Title IX complaints were unheard.
The women making the complaints are Dr. Jennifer Woerner, associate dean of academic affairs; Dr. Sharon Dunn, dean of the School of Allied Health; Dr. Christina Notarianna, director of pediatric neurosurgery; and Dr. Christi Rinaudo, academic affairs.
Woerner, Dunn, Notarianna and Rinaudo held a joint news conference Wednesday with their attorney, Allison Jones, and shared some of their personal stories. Details about their complaints are contained in the EEOC documents, Jones said.
"While the board and LSU president chose to remove Dr. Ghali as chancellor he wasn’t removed as a doctor or tenured faculty member and was still allowed to supervise protected learners who had complaints against him. One of the things that is disturbing about that is the duty of LSU once complaints are filed is to prevent this action from occurring and take prompt remedial relief and LSU is in utter failure in meeting that duty," Jones said.
Dunn said she wanted to set the record straight. She said their purpose has been misconstrued and character maligned in the public domain.
"We want everyone to know what our intentions are. All we desire is a work and learning environment free of discrimination, hostility and retaliation. When you work in toxic environment you have two choices: you can leave or stay and try and make it better," Dunn said. "We chose to stay and fight because we love LSUS, we love our institution, we love this community; I was born and raised here and we admire and respect our colleagues and our learners."
Rinaudo said, "We're educators. We have over seven decades of service. ... We love LSU. We're here to stand up and speak out against the discrimination and retaliation that's been allowed just to go on too long. As educators, our goals and priorities are really to provide an environment for our students that are safe and healthy for them. That's why we're speaking out. We hope by doing so, and we stand firm in this conviction, that standing up and telling the truth is the way to accomplish that. And we really hope that empowers others to join with us to speak up and speak out against this and make this change together and demand a change in leadership at our school."
Woerner said they have been questioned about why they put themselves "out there. ... We're not politically connected, we don't have millions of dollars, we can't hire a PR firm, but we do have the truth." She expressed love for the school, her work, the community, the learners, colleagues and the family made "in those walls all these years."
Woerner said couldn't recall a time in her life that she was made to felt differently for being a "girl" until she went into oral and maxillofacial surgery. In almost 15 years at LSU Health, she's only had one boss, whom she did not name, and she said under his watch she felt she endured more as a learner-professional than she ever should have.
"Your leader sets the culture and tone of any institution. ... We don't expect perfection. We understand that is not attainable but what we do expect is acknowledgment, reconciliation and accountability and a workplace where we can be more just and equitable," Woerner said.
After sharing a personal story about her three small children and their hopes and dreams for the future, Woerner said, "If you ask me why I put my entire career on the line to do the right thing, it's for my daughter. It's for all our daughters."
Jones said she's not been contacted by anyone at LSU Health, not even human resources, about the complaints her clients have filed.
Jones said her clients in April first filed Title IX claims with LSU’s main Title IX office alleging Ghali's "pervasive gender-based discrimination, sexually inappropriate behavior, and permissiveness of sexually inappropriate behavior by male colleagues, namely the egregious sexually inappropriate behavior perpetrated by Dr. Scott Kennedy, former dean of admissions, under Dr. Ghali's supervision."
LSU's Title IX office dismissed the women's claims, stating that they did not qualify as a Title IX complaint.
The complainants were invited to send their written private testimonies to the Board of Supervisors, under the leadership of Interim LSU President Thomas C. Galligan Jr., for evaluation at the April 10 executive session, which has historically been a closed meeting, while the board conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the chancellor. The board members were also apparently read testimonies from other LSU employees who claimed that Ghali acted in sexually inappropriate ways towards them.
“On Saturday, April 10, 2021, the LSU Board of Supervisors met to discuss my client's accusations. My clients had been told their complaints would be handled privately, without their names being made public. After entering a prolonged executive session, an act taken to exclude the working press of our state, the Board heard reports on the claims filed. The press was not only prohibited from attending, but the claimants were not allowed to attend this executive session, present their issues, or even to listen,” said Jones. “Shockingly, however, several Louisiana politicians, legislators, were allowed to join the closed executive session to defend Chancellor Ghali. Nothing is more repugnant to due process than politicizing a situation that should have been about the offensive, unbecoming discriminatory, retaliatory, and unequal behavior of the Chancellor of the LSU Medical School in Shreveport.”
Several Republican lawmakers, including Ray Garofalo, were among the lawmakers present to defend Ghali. The Board of Supervisors meeting was adjourned, with no decision made about the allegations against the chancellor.
“The result of the stacked executive session was that my clients were left unprotected and were certain that Chancellor Ghali would immediately resume his retaliation against them. My clients were obligated to file charges of retaliation and gender discrimination with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and essentially go public with their claims. LSU's failures to protect the complainants' privacy mandated that they ask the appropriate federal authorities for protection and relief,” said Jones.
After the federal filings were made public, LSU placed Ghali on paid administrative leave from his duties as chancellor, although he remains a faculty member at the medical school and is still supervising female students, despite the claims against him. The school has not said whether Ghali will be allowed to return as chancellor. Gov. John Bel Edwards has not made a public statement on the matter.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, LSU Health Shreveport spokesperson Lisa Babin said, "“LSU Health Shreveport is in receipt of media requests for a statement regarding the press conference held at 3 p.m. today by attorney Allison Jones and her four LSU Health Shreveport clients. We recognize your desire to provide fair and balanced reporting but LSU Health Shreveport does not comment on personnel matters.”
Jones said a permanent change in administration at LSU Health is needed.
“Under the leadership of Chancellor Ghali, the LSU Medical School in Shreveport has a shameful record of condoning offensive, unbecoming, discriminatory, retaliatory, and unequal behavior-for both students and faculty-as well as retaliating specifically against those who report the same. The University has consistently failed to adopt necessary policies to prevent such offensive, unbecoming, discriminatory, retaliatory and unequal behavior, has failed to investigate complaints of such, and, instead, has chosen to embrace retaliation against any complainant. My clients simply asked that the policies of the LSU Medical School in Shreveport and their implementation comply with the law. Women today are agents of change especially in institutions and systems that have long lived with a culture of such behavior. My clients are prepared and ready to lead this change both for themselves and the protected learners in the school. They are committed to seeing gender equity at the LSU Medical School in Shreveport as not just a promotion gimmick but, rather, a reality. They are more than ready to fight to ensure that leadership of the school is equally committed. The allegations against Dr. Ghali demonstrate he was a supporter of offensive, discriminatory, and retaliatory behavior and by some reports engaged in the same conduct."