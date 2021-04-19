SHREVEPORT, La. – It is no secret that LSU Health Shreveport is under the microscope for alleged Title IX violations. Several complaints were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The complaints reference retaliation as well as gender and race discrimination and the school’s handling of sexual harassment.
We reached out to a victim’s rights advocate and Director of Education and Prevention for the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault (LaFASA), Jessie Nieblas.
Nieblas spoke to the impact that public comments can have on similar investigations and how casting a shadow of doubt on victims of harassment leads to people being fearful of speaking out or going against their employer.