SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health has been selected to participate in a novel coronavirus vaccine trial.
Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer are testing vaccines and LSUHS will join the Pfizer vaccine study.
Dr. John Vanchiere, LSU Health Shreveport infectious disease specialist, said the trial is currently in Phase 2, meaning it has already been tested on a small group of healthy people.
"The study will last about two years. There will be a long term follow up. There will be interim data but because health care workers are in a higher risk pool then you're more likely to see how protected they are more quickly," said Vanchiere.
There's even more to come for the medical school campus and for Shreveport. Vanchiere said the another trial should begin after Labor Day.
It is open for anyone, but Vanchiere said the participation of health care workers will be a big help in studying the vaccine's effectiveness.
LSUHS has played a role since the beginning of the outbreak. In April, it launched strike teams to test and contain the spread of the virus in nursing homes. LSUHS has worked closely with Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health regional director.
Those strike teams are now monitoring all nursing home residents and employees at 46 of the regions 47 nursing homes. The strike teams are now helping contain a new outbreak.
“We've got outbreaks at correctional institutions in close quarters, even closer quarters that we have to be ready to test those, be ready to deploy strike teams. So we are still building our pool of strike teams. Right now, we are in everyday three strike teams, but my anticipation is that by Labor Day we'll be probably six strike teams a day," said Vanchiere.
With the nursing homes alone, LSUHS strike teams are conducting about 1,100 coronavirus tests daily.
Vanchiere also shared information about a CDC report involving two hairstylists who had active cases of the coronavirus. They styled hair for 139 clients over a 7-day period. The hairstylist wore a face mask as did their clients.
"The CDC and the Department of Health for that state tracked every one of those people who had been a client of the hairstylist none of them got sick,” said Vanchiere.
Vanchiere calls face masks the best vaccine available.