LSU's basketball team lends a hand to hurricane survivors in Lake Charles
BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Tigers left their home turf to help their neighbors to the west who were hard hit by Hurricane Laura.
The university's basketball team worked alongside the United Cajun Navy and the McNeese State Cowboys basketball team in hurricane relief efforts.
On Labor Day, the basketball team's Facebook page featured images of the players assisting in the distribution of bottled water and other supplies in Lake Charles.
The post was captioned with a statement from Coach Will Wade, which said, "It was an honor for our team to join with United Cajun Navy and McNeese St. Cowboys Basketball to distribute supplies in Lake Charles. The devastation of Hurricane Laura is indescribable and long-lasting. Any help that can be given now and in the future is extremely important.”
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- SUV slayer pleads guilty, sentenced 40 years in prison
- Body found, Bossier City police investigate
- Two killed, juvenile injured in overnight Shreveport crash
- Shreveport driver receives 40 year sentence for killing romantic rival
- Petition filed to recall Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
- Caesars Entertainment selling Louisiana Downs
- Man's suicide prompts closure this week of DeSoto Health Unit
- Caddo Parish Coroner names Saturday's west Shreveport drowning victim
- Recovered skull identified as partial remains of homicide victim
- Gov: Edwards to make decision on Phase 3 next week
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.