SHREVEPORT, La. - The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce has named LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark as the business leader of the year.
Clark was presented the award last night at the Chamber’s annual banquet. Around 400 people were in attendance to recognize Clark’s contribution to the community.
During his tenure, he saw enrollment increase from 3800 students to 8700 student this fall.
“One thing that happened was we at LSUS knew we had to do something. And we basically bet the House money on going a different direction and go online. And not just go online but be damn good at it. And we achieved that,” Clark said.
Clark has been the chancellor at LSUS since 2014. He announced earlier this year that he plans to retire this summer. LSU is currently conducting a search for his replacement.