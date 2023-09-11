SHREVEPORT, La. -- 9/11 is etched in the minds of everyone who was alive during that time. A day that changed the course of America.
So, around the country and right here in Shreveport, everyone is doing something to remember that day.
“Just a good way to take time out of your day and reflect about 9/11 as well as raise funds for first responders,” said Elizabeth Crafts, who is walking stairs in remembrance of 9/11.
Most of us remember where we were on 9/11. That memory spurred some to walk the stairmaster in honor of first responders who gave everything.
“So people don’t forget,” said Michael Lawrence, who also walked the stairs.
Now, there’s a new generation who wasn’t alive during the attack 22 years ago, so LSUS is making sure their students know about that day.
“You can have people, you know, read all day. The best way to learn is of course, you can't have direct experiences through history, but hearing it from the voices of people who were there,” said Ashley Dean with LSUS.
“We weren't we weren't there to see it, but we were still able to appreciate it and remember the phrase ‘Lest we forget,' it's better to remember than to have things repeat and honor those who served,” said Maya Uruchurtu, a LSUS student.
Students who visit the 9/11 exhibit at LSUS said they’re thankful they can see the impact it had on this community, with President George W. Bush coming to address the nation from right here in the ArkLaTex.
“Even though Barksdale played an important role in 9/11, it's still a sort of out of sight, out of mind type deal, especially for the younger generation. We weren't there, we didn't experience it. So it's not for us. But then we see the artifacts and see this is real. This actually happened. It's something not to forget,” said Uruchurtu.
“So, to be able to see that history today from when it happened is just amazing,” said Harrison Wyatt, a LSUS student.
As the years pass, we all want to make sure the history of 9/11 isn’t forgotten.
“America was never the same after the attacks. So keeping the history alive, even though it is painful and sad, is extremely important,” said Dean.