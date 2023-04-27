SHREVEPORT, La. -- The number of people who voluntarily quit their jobs in Louisiana hit 77,000 in February. Compare that to 22,000 in February of last year.
These are the latest numbers available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Doug White, director of the center for business and economic research at LSUS, shed some light on the quit rate and also discussed the first quarter of the year in Shreveport-Bossier.
The Shreveport economy expanded with 2,100 jobs compared to March of last year, he said.
According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the metropolitan statistical area and parish unemployment rates for March of this year will be released on Friday.