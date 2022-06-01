SHREVEPORT, La. The Greater Shreveport Chamber and the LSUS Center for Business & Economic Research (CBER) have partnered to release its first Northwest Louisiana Economic Dashboard of 2022.
The dashboard is designed to provide a quarterly overview and visual representation of a range of economic indicators impacting Northwest Louisiana.
The dashboard will be available for download and as an LSUS hosted website that will include economic indicators such as employment, travel, housing, casino revenue and oil and gas exploration among others, all in a single, easy to access format.
“We are excited to work with the chamber to present this economic dashboard," Douglas White, Director, LSUS Center for Business & Economic Research, said. "The goal is to provide the community with a useful and easily accessible data resource of timely economic and demographic data for our area. We expect this dashboard will evolve over time as we incorporate community feedback.”
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
“Having a set of timely and accurate data is vital for policymakers and business leaders alike," Tim Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, said. "These numbers help uncover important trends that inform our long-term community strategy. As inflation, supply chain issues, rising interest rates and other factors continue to influence the world around us, it’s never been more important to keep an eye trained on local trends and impacts.”