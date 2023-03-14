LSU President William F. Tate IV met with LSU Shreveport science students and faculty who are researching anticancer drugs Tuesday morning at Strawn's Eat Shop in Shreveport. Tate began the second day of his LSU #ScholarshipFirst bus tour by speaking with cellular and molecular biology senior Piper Davis (left of Tate), premed senior Audrey Lashley (speaking), assistant professor Vonny Salim, computer science graduate student Luis Pena Marquez and biochemistry senior Madison McMullen. (Courtesy: LSUS Public Relations)