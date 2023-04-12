SHREVEPORT, La. -- Students gathered to plant the first community garden at LSUS on Wednesday morning.
Abigail Boykin, president of the Red River Garden Club, came up with the idea. She received a lot of support.
She said many people in Shreveport don't have access to fresh food. The goal is to give students on campus that option and to also learn about horticulture.
"We've seen support from Shreveport Green, support from Lex Plant Farms," said Boykin. "We've been given a lot of donations, financial, and just in terms of supplies and stuff and it's just overwhelming. I can't express
my gratitude enough."
A grand opening will be held on April 19 for the entire campus.