SHREVEPORT, La. - The best of the best young spellers in northwest Louisiana will go head-to-head on Saturday, March 5, in the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee. LSU-Shreveport and KTBS/KPXJ CW 21 are once again sponsoring this year's event which will be held in University Center Theater at LSUS beginning at 9:30 a.m. The winner will then compete in the nationally televised Scripps National Spelling Bee which will be held June 1 and 2 in Washington, D.C.
LSU-S Chancellor Larry Clark and KTBS-TV anchor/reporter T.W. Starr will welcome the students, parents, teachers and guests. Starr will serve as moderator. LSU-S English & Foreign Languages professor Dr. James Curtis will serve as pronouncer.
There will be 25 students from 2nd through 8th grade competing.
An edited 1-hour version of the spelling bee will air later Saturday at 4 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.