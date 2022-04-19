NEW ORLEANS - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's Plaquemines Parish home was discovered burglarized last week, according to Nungesser and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office.
The criminals took sports and political memorabilia, rare coins and silver and smashed antique china, Nungesser said Tuesday morning.
"They went through everything," he said. "They went through every picture frame."
The burglary was discovered Thursday, Nungesser said.
Nungesser, who now lives in the Covington area with his wife, said the Plaquemines Parish house also had fire and smoke damage.
