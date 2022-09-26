TEXARKANA, Texas – Incumbent Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped in Texarkana Monday as part of his statewide bus tour to visit 131 cities across rural Texas.
Patrick said the reason for this tour is because 50% of the vote comes from the red rural Texas. The remaining voters from the big four cities -- Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin -- and some blue counties in the valley.
Patrick stressed the importance of keeping Texas a red state, which indicates a mostly conservative lean in the state, where the vote is primarily in favor of the Republican party.
During his speech, Patrick, a Republican, discussed the importance of keeping the border crisis at bay, despite having no support from the Biden administration.
He also talked about the importance of keeping Texas schools safe by keeping all doors locked and teachers armed.
Additionally, Patrick stressed the importance of supporting law enforcement by giving all officers bullet-proof vests to protect their safety in the line of duty.
Last week, polls showed Patrick has a double-digit lead over his opponent, Democrat Mike Collier, in the upcoming November election.