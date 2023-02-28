BREAUX BRIDGE, La. – Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, along with the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, granted an official pardon Tuesday to Firmin the Crawfish during the 7th Annual Pardoning of the Crawfish event.
Parc Des Ponts Breaux along Bayou Teche in Breaux Bridge was the site of this year’s event, which is uniquely Louisiana.
“Louisiana is the largest domestic producer of crawfish, producing about 150 million pounds every year. It only seems fitting that we would pardon a crawfish in Breaux Bridge, the Crawfish Capital of the World," Nungesser said. "At least this little guy will be saved from ending up on someone’s plate during the Crawfish Festival in May or on restaurant tray or in a backyard boil."
The lucky crustacean is named “Firmin” in honor of Firmin Breaux who built the first footbridge across Bayou Teche to help make crossing the bayou easier for family and neighbors. This bridge became known as “Breaux’s Bridge” and would eventually be the name of the city officially founded by his daughter-in-law Scholastique Breaux nearly 30 years later.