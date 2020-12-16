BATON ROUGE, La (KATC) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Twitter Wednesday evening.
The governor asked residents to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying for Nungesser as he fights COVID-19.
Please join me and @FirstLadyOfLA in praying for @LouisianaLtGov as he fights COVID-19. We wish him well and hope he has a speedy recovery. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 17, 2020
The News Star reports that Nungesser is resting at home with mild symptoms, including a fever. He adds that he's not sure when or where he contracted the virus, but started feeling bad on Tuesday. Nungesser is the fourth statewide elected official to test positive for COVID-19.