BATON ROUGE, La (KATC) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has tested positive for COVID-19, Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Twitter Wednesday evening.

The governor asked residents to join him and First Lady Donna Edwards in praying for Nungesser as he fights COVID-19.

The News Star reports that Nungesser is resting at home with mild symptoms, including a fever. He adds that he's not sure when or where he contracted the virus, but started feeling bad on Tuesday. Nungesser is the fourth statewide elected official to test positive for COVID-19.

