SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association.
He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean so people want to come visit.
Nungesser also talked about the success of the Louisiana floats in the Rose Parade and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as Mardi Gras and sporting events slated for the state.
"We're rolling up a new initiative on sports events. We've got over 700 sporting events throughout north Louisiana planned over the next year. Those sporting events fill a lot of gaps in filling hotels and restaurants during slow times," Nungesser said.
"We saw great increases in turnout in north Louisiana for Mardi Gras. Many years ago, we committed to support Mardi Gras all over Louisiana; family-friendly, safe, affordable Mardi Gras here in north Louisiana. We saw double digit improvements with some people flying into Dallas and driving over and enjoying Mardi Gras right here in Shreveport/Bossier," said Nungesser.
Nungessor also told KTBS he is encouraging everybody in the state to take a staycation and plan a trip somewhere within the state and spend those dollars in the Pelican State.